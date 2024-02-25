Senator Win Gatchalian visited this city on Saturday to assess the situation of fire victims in two coastal barangays, deliver rice assistance, and pledge support for a housing project aimed at securing decent accommodations for them.

Gatchalian was welcomed by local government officials at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum. There, he presented a donation of 341 sacks of rice, valued at ₱426,250, to aid the fire-affected families in Brgy. Bagong Silang and Brgy. Pagkakaisa. These barangays were struck by a fire incident in the early hours of February 7.

“Dito po kami para ipadama sa inyo ang aming pagmamahal at ang aming malasakit. Kasama dyan, ito nagdala kami ng bigas para sa pagkain ng ating mga kababayan na nasunugan,” the senator told the fire victims on Saturday.

He said the rice donation will be distributed to the families by their barangay officials.

Presently, over 900 families affected by the fire are taking refuge in four evacuation centers across Puerto Princesa. To provide them with daily support, the city government, non-governmental organizations, and local businesses are joining forces to collect donations.

Gatchalian pledged support for the Tandikan Ville housing project, part of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program, led by the city government of Puerto Princesa.

This initiative, which recently commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron, aims to allocate units to informal coastal settlers and to families displaced from Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa.

“Nangako rin po ako na, dahil ang inyong lokal na pamahalaan sa pangunguna ng ating Mayor Bayron, ay may magandang plano para magpatayo at magbigay ng ligtas at desenteng pamamahay sa mga kababayan natin na nasunugan, ako ay tutulong sa kanyang programa,” Gatchalian stated.

“Kami sa Senado, sa pamamagitan ng inyong lingkod, tutulong sa inyong programa sa pabahay. Kung kakailanganin ng pondo, kakailanganin ng financing, ako na ang lalapit sa mga ahensya sa national para matulungan ang inyong lokal na pamahalaan,” he added.

Following the delivery of the rice donation to the city government, Gatchalian visited the two barangays where a massive fire had devastated homes belonging to informal settlers.