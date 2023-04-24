(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

An accident early Sunday evening involving two motorcycles in Barangay Bato, Taytay town, killed a gas station attendant and injured three others, including a seven-year-old child.

The victims were identified as Richard Bugtong Belen, 39, who was driving a black Euro motorcycle; Janice Cacatian, 38; and a seven-year-child, all of whom are residents of Brgy. Sta. Maria, Dumaran. The other was Elnonito Gange Gallego, 49, a resident of Brgy. Bato, Taytay, who was driving a SYM Bonus 110 motorcycle.

Initial investigation conducted by the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) revealed that both Belen and Gallego were driving without licenses. Belen was traversing from Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay, heading to Dumaran, while Gallego was traveling from the opposite direction. Upon reaching the accident site, Gallego allegedly occupied Belen’s lane, resulting in a head-on collision between their motorcycles.

As a result, both drivers and their back riders sustained injuries in various parts of their bodies and were immediately brought by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) personnel to the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) for medical treatment. However, Gallego was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

As of writing, there is no update yet on the condition of the other victims involved in the accident.

About Post Author