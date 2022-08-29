- Advertisement by Google -

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agent and lawyer, Atty. Renato Garbo, assumed office as chief of the Puerto Princesa District Office on Thursday, August 25.

Garbo succeeded Norman Decampong following the latter’s promotion as acting assistant regional director of NBI-Northern Mindanao.

During Decampong’s 6-year term, the NBI Puerto Princesa caused the arrest of high-profile individuals, including the prosecution of six foreign individuals involved in an illegal gambling syndicate; the filing of human trafficking charges against Edith and Verena Scheer; and the prosecution of two foreign nationals for qualified trafficking in persons, child abuse, and cybercrime, among others.

NBI Puerto Princesa was also hailed as the Best District of the Year during his leadership.

The change of command took effect through a Special Order issued by the NBI headquarters in Manila on August 17.

