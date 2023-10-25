Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil has urged news entities in the country to continue working for a more informed, mindful, and digitally responsible society amidst the proliferation of misinformation and fake news, during a media literacy campaign on Wednesday.

“Together, we can shape a world where media and information literacy are not just ideals, but lived experiences,” Garafil said during the “Media and Information Literacy Campaign: Maging Mapanuri Conference” in Makati City.

Garafil said as he acknowledged the media personalities who served as resource persons, including Ivan Mayrina of GMA7, Atty. Yves Gonzales of Google, Atty. Toff Rada of TikTok, Katherine Jane Nagpala of UNACOM, Monrawee Ampolpittayanant of X Southeast Asia, Richelle Sy-Kho of PAMIL, Melinda Tormes-Quinones of MIL for ASEAN Network, and PCO Undersecretary for Digital Media Services, Emerald Ridao.

“Your collective commitment to media and information literacy is a testament to the importance of this issue in our rapidly evolving digital world (…) Ang inyong suporta at dedikasyon sa adhikain ng media at information literacy ay tunay na kahanga-hanga. Today celebrates the remarkable input and positive collaborative efforts between the media, education sector, tech industry, civil society and the Philippine government. These partnerships underscore the importance of uniting for the common good,” she said.

She emphasized that the collaboration between the private and public sectors would be considered of paramount importance especially in the age of easily accessible information and of ever-expanding digital space.

Garafil added that a united citizenry could easily counter misinformation, promote digital literacy and create a safer, more informed and connected society.

“Today also marks our commitment in empowering the next generation. As we discussed MIL and responsible internet use, it’s vital to recognize that we are shaping the future for our youth. The knowledge and insights gained here will empower educators, parents, and communities to guide the next generation in becoming responsible digital citizens. Most importantly, we have discussed that this endeavor is a shared responsibility. No single entity can achieve this alone. It requires the collective effort of stakeholders from various sectors, as we have seen throughout this conference,” Garafil said.

Garafil was optimistic that the efforts of both the private and public sectors would bear fruit in the campaign for an informed, mindful, and digitally responsible Filipino people.