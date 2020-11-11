Gang rape suspect, arrested in Linapacan town

P/Cpl. Mary Nove Ladica of the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Linapacan municipal police said they have arrested Jerson Oyao on November 9 in Barangay Nangalao, Linapacan for the rape in April 2020 of a minor.

P/Cpl. Mary Nove Ladica of the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Linapacan municipal police said they have arrested Jerson Oyao on November 9 in Barangay Nangalao, Linapacan for the rape in April 2020 of a minor.

He was the last of the eight suspects to be arrested in the gang rape of the minor inside a nipa hut in the same barangay, said Ladica.

“Si Jerson T. Oyao is kasama doon sa walong suspek sa rape case noong April 2020. Ang pito ay nahuli na noong October 5, 9, at 11. Sa binigay na affidavit ng bata is iyong bata parang madali lang daw tawagin at suyu-suyuin,” she said.

“Tinawag nila sa isang kubo at doon na nga nangyari. Actually, magkakaibigan lang sila kung baga nagtiwala rin iyong bata sa kanila,” Ladica added.

Ladica said the rape on the minor happened twice — the other one in May — but Oyao was no longer a participant in the second incident.

“Actually, nasundan siya noong May. Noong incident po ng April ay nakasama doon si Oyao, pero noong May ay hindi na siya kasama. Bale iyong 6 sa 8 noong April ang kasama na lang noong May,” she also said.

Ladica told Palawan News that the suspects did the act due to watching pornographic videos online.

She said one of the eight admitted that they “always” watch adult videos on their cellphone that was why they allegedly committed the crime on the minor.

“Ang sabi ng isang suspek ay lagi silang nanonood ng porn sa cellphone kaya lust talaga ang nag-udyok sa kanila,” Ladica said.

Ladica said one of the parents of the minor was the one who went to Nangalao barangay officials for police assistance after noticing that their child was acting differently after the incidents in April and May.

The mother allegedly told the police that she asked her child about what was bothering her, the victim first complained about experiencing pains in the body, and what was done to her.

“Napansin ng nanay yong kakaibang kilos na ng biktima, tapos may mga iniinda ng sakit sa katawan. Nang kinausap na doon na nagsumbong ang bata. Tapos sila naman ay nagsumbong na sila sa baranggay, at saka humingi ng tulong sa kapitan saka inilapit na dito sa Linapacan police station [ang incident],” she said.