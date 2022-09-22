- Advertisement by Google -

Jocelyn Galleno, sister of rape-slay victim Jovelyn Galleno, took to social media on Thursday, September 22, to state that their family has nothing to do with a reported public fundraising drive for a third DNA test on the skeletal remains of her sister.

The younger Galleno may have been talking about a social media post from a local news organization asking for money.

She made it clear that their family has already accepted the results of the DNA tests done by the PNP Crime Laboratory and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“Ang aming pamilya ay hindi humingi ng tulong at anumang hinihingi sa inyo lalo na tungkol sa pera ay hindi namin alam. Huwag po tayo basta maniwala lalo na kung hindi nanggaling mula sa aming pamilya. Tinatanggap na namin ang resulta ng DNA test na inilabas ng PNP at NBI Manila,” she said.

In the same Facebook post, Jocelyn also said that their family is now focused on giving Jovelyn a decent wake and funeral and on the case against the confessed suspect, Leobert Dasmariñas.

“Wala po kaming agreement for collecting donations to have the 3rd DNA test. We don’t want any of you to be used and give money for nothing,” she added.

