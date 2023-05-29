The state weather bureau raised a gale warning advisory over the waters of the Calamian Group of Islands and Cuyo as the southwest monsoon is now starting to prevail over Palawan and could also bring monsoon rains until Thursday.

Weather forecaster Obet Badrina said Monday that wind and rain will be expected, particularly over the western section of the country that includes the MIMAROPA region.

The existing typhoon Betty may enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rain from Tuesday to Thursday.

“Gayon din sa western section dahil nakikita natin na nagsisimula na yong habagat na maramdaman, yong hangin partikular na nagdadala rin ng mga pag-ulan—Maliban sa ulan, makakaranas na rin tayo ng mga pagbugso ng hangin sa western section ng bansa,” he said.

He warns that flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to happen in areas over the western section of Luzon and Visayas, as well as in areas where tropical cyclone wind signals are raised due to Typhoon Betty.

Typhoon Betty maintained its strength at 155 kilometers per hour (km/h) maximum sustained winds and 190 km/h gustiness. It was estimated at 525 km east of Aparri, Cagayan, and is moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

Its strength is expected to be stationary by Wednesday and Thursday, as it will turn in a northeasterly direction. PAGASA’s forecast says Betty will leave PAR between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

“Normally, kapag ang bagyo ay papaliko na, nagso-slowdown ito at nagiging stationary. Indikasyon na yon na nagbabago na yong direksyon. Sa ngayon ay northwest pa sya, pero sa araw ng Miyerkules ay magbabago na siya ng direksyon,” he said.

