Due to the continuous presence of the southwest monsoon or habagat, the gale warning earlier issued by the state weather bureau remains in effect throughout the province of Palawan, making it still unsafe for sea vessels to sail.

PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil’s forecast at 5:27 a.m. indicated that several areas, including Palawan, are still under a gale warning.

This warning is in response to the presence of waves estimated to be between 2.8 and 4.5 meters high. He said it is strongly advised to refrain from engaging in any sea voyages or activities at the moment.

“Wag muna tayong papalaot dahil inaasahan natin na patuloy na magiging maalon hanggang sa napaka alon na karagatan,” he said.

Meanwhile, “Dodong” no longer has a direct impact as it has exited the area of responsibility. However, the southwest monsoon continues to bring rain to a large part of the country.

Dodong, now called Tropical Depression “Talim”, was last spotted at 3 a.m., about 390 kilometers west of Laoag City in Ilocos Norte. It has strengthened outside the Philippine area of responsibility with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph), gusts of up to 105 kph, and moving at a speed of 20 kph in a west-northwest direction.

However, Villamil said, they are monitoring cloud clusters in the eastern part of Mindanao outside the country’s area of responsibility, which could potentially develop into a low-pressure area in the coming days.