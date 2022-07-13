- Advertisement by Google -

Whether at home, at the office, or on the road, gadgets have made our lives easier, more convenient, and even happier – as in the case of home entertainment – through the most creative of innovations and the most advanced technology.

The good news for SM Appliance customers is that they not only can shop for the latest gadget finds, but also have a chance to win exciting prizes in its Gadgets Everyday Raffle Promo, which is ongoing until July 31, 2022.

Create a smart home with LG Stylers that refresh and sanitize garments by reducing allergens for clothes, pillows and more in minutes, keeping you fresh and hygienic. There are also energy-saving Samsung inverter washing machines that can customize washing habits with an automatic selection drying course with AI Control technology. Cooking your family’s heart-healthy favorite recipes is also made faster and more efficient with the high-performance Beko Range with specially-designed burners and a multifunctional oven.

At your home entertainment center, upgrade your movie nights to an ultimate cinematic experience with the Samsung The Serif TV’s elegant white frame, QLED technology, and smart features that elevate streaming standards. You may move The Serif literally anywhere in the room because of its Detachable Floor Stand.

Get the ultimate cinematic experience at home with Samsung The Premiere TV Projector with elegant minimized design and built-in speaker. This is not only space-saving, but uses a triple laser light source for a dramatic home cinema viewing that’s just like being in a theater.

Stay connected with family, friends, and associates with smartphones like the foldable and water-resistant Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3 with unrivaled camera zoom, big storage capacity, and long battery life. With its Flex Mode feature, it splits the large screen into two or three apps at once for instant multitasking. Taking best night shots also made easy with premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra series Nightography camera feature. The Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3 that folds to fit small-sized pockets can also be found at SM Appliance.

Now is the best time to shop for your favorite gadgets and appliances with SM Appliance’s Gadgets Everyday Raffle Promo which is ongoing until July 31, 2022. Every P1000 single receipt of purchase at SM Appliance branches or online channel at www.smappliance.com or ShopSM

at https://shopsm.com/collections/sm-appliance entitles you to 1 e-raffle entry. You’ll automatically get double entries when you purchase select Samsung Gadgets: S22 Series, TAB S8 Series, ZFlip3 Series, ZFold 3 Series, S20 FE, Tab S6 Lite, A53 5G, A33 5G, A23 LTE and A13 LTE. Visit https://smappliancepromos.com/terms_and_conditions to know more!

Sixty (60) lucky winners will bring home these amazing Samsung gadgets and more! All winners shall receive KonsultaMD vouchers where they can get access to 24/7 online consultations, Grab vouchers, Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi with 10GB load bundled with 1-year Discovery+ subscription.

Head over to your nearest SM Appliance branch or visit their online channel at http://www.smappliance.com or ShopSM at https://shopsm.com/collections/sm-appliance.​ For more updates, follow them on Facebook: http://facebook.com/smappliance and Instagram http://instagram.com/smappliance/.