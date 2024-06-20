A vibrant display of Palawan’s rich arts, culture, and traditions was showcased during the “Gabi ‘Y Ang Koltorang Palaweño” and “Gabi ng Kulturang Pilipino” held on June 19 at the PGP Convention Center.

The event highlighted dance, music, and colorful costumes, reflecting the diverse heritage of Palaweños and Filipinos in general.

The program commenced with a message from Sangguniang Panlalawigan Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Arnel Abrina, who expressed gratitude to Palawan’s indigenous communities for their participation. He also lauded the respect and recognition now being experienced by the indigenous people of Palawan due to the initiatives of the provincial government.

Following this, five tribal groups from Palawan—Tagbanua, Batak, Molbog, Pala’wan, and Cuyunon—donned their traditional attire and showcased their beliefs, dances, and music using native instruments.

The second part of the program, “Gabi ng Kulturang Pilipino,” featured performances by cultural dance groups from the province. This segment aimed to highlight the diverse cultures of the Philippines and celebrated the 126th Independence Day, “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan at Kasaysayan,” observed on June 12, through various dances and music genres such as Western-influenced dances, Muslim Suite, Lumad/Non-Muslim Dances, and Palawan Tribal Dances.

Among the Palawan-based cultural dance companies that participated in the colorful presentation were the Sining Palawan Dance Troupe of Palawan State University, Sinag-Ani Dance Troupe of Narra, Kandiyaw Dance Troupe of Brooke’s Point, Indayog Dance Company of Holy Trinity University, Kantugyaw Dance Troupe of Western Philippines University, Perlas ng Silanganan Dance Troupe of Palawan Polytechnic College Inc., MSU Kasilasa Cultural Dance Troupe of Bataraza, LNHS Malampaya Dance Troupe of Taytay, Sibaltan Heritage Dance Troupe of El Nido, PSU PCAT Sining Banua Dance Troupe, MNHS Lahing Cuyunon of Cuyo, Palawan National School Dance Troupe, Batang Palaweño Dance Troupe, Banwa Dance and Arts from Puerto Princesa City, and Palawan Dance Ensemble of the Provincial Capitol.

Baragatan Festival Chairman and Culture and Arts Development Program Manager Ceasar Sammy Magbanua thanked all participants and attendees. He also conveyed Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates’ message emphasizing the need to preserve, nurture, and introduce Palawan’s rich culture to the world.

National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Project Officer Rudy Aldunar, the guest of honor, also spoke, hoping that the program would offer a new perspective and appreciation for Independence Day.

The event concluded with a unity dance involving all performers and audience members. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to each dance group and tribal group, recognizing their participation and support for the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024.

The activity was organized by the Provincial Government through the Culture and Arts Development Program in collaboration with the NCCA and the Samahang Tagapagtaguyod ng Katutubong Sayaw ng Pilipinas.