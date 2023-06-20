The Gabi ‘Y Ang Koltorang Palaweño showcased the rich culture and traditions of the indigenous peoples in the province of Palawan, including the Batak tribe from the town of Roxas, the Palaw’ans from Rizal, the Jama Mapun from Bataraza, the Tagbanua from Aborlan, as well as the indigenous groups of Molbog, Tausug, Agutaynen, and Cuyunon.

The event took place last night, June 19, at the PGP Convention Center in celebration of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023.

Each performing group wore traditional attire and presented various dances depicting the rituals and celebrations of their respective tribes, accompanied by the music played on indigenous instruments.

In his message, chief of staff and chair of Baragatan Executive Committee Ceasar Sammy Magbanua expressed his gratitude to everyone who participated in the indigenous performances in the province, including Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Purita Seguritan from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and Rudy Alduñar, the project officer of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Arts in Public Spaces Project, as well as the tribal leaders who supported and attended the event.

“Ito ay isa sa mga highlight ng ating Baragatan Festival. Taun-taon ay ginagawa po natin ito dahil gusto nating bigyang pagkilala, ipagmalaki, ipagbunyi, ipagpasalamat ang mayamang kultura ng atin pong lalawigan ng Palawan. At ngayong gabi, sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, dahil sa pagsisikap ng ating Board Member Purita Seguritan ay nagsama-sama ang pito sa malalaking tribu sa ating lalawigan,” he said.

Seguritan also expressed her gratitude to the members of the Baragatan Festival Committee for inviting the IP to be part of the celebration, especially the first Baragatan Tribal Village.

“Sila talaga (Baragatan Executive Committee) ang naghikayat sa tribu, sa IPMR, na magkaroon rin ng partisipasyon ang mga katutubo. Naging matagumpay din tayo at nakasali tayo sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon. Ang first Baragatan Tribal Village na matatagpuan sa gilid ng executive building. Nabuo natin iyan sa pakikipagtulungan ng opisina ni Gob. Dennis Socrates. Sana ay maging taun-taon na ito bawat Baragatan ay mag-participate ang ating mga katutubo,” Seguritan said.