Furnitures made of Ipil seized from El Nido resort

Lawyer Daniel Darius Nicer, assistant secretary for enforcement of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), led Saturday the surprise inspection in some hotel and resort establishments in Barangay Corong-Corong, which led to the discovery of furniture believed to be furnished without necessary permits.

Some 42 pieces of furnitures made of Ipil wood were seized by local authorities from a certain resort in El Nido town.

Lawyer Daniel Darius Nicer, assistant secretary for enforcement of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), led Saturday the surprise inspection in some hotel and resort establishments in Barangay Corong-Corong, which led to the discovery of furniture believed to be furnished without necessary permits.

Around 26 chairs, 12 door jambs, 4 tables, and some other finished products were confiscated and being kept in custody as the authorities eyed for charging criminal cases against the said owners in violation of Presidential Decree (PD) 705 or the Forestry Code of the Philippines.

“Malaking tulong itong pagdalaw ni Asec. Nicer. Isang inspirasyon ito sa amin na magpatuloy sa aming ginagawa bilang pangunahing ahensiya sa pangangalaga ng ating kalikasan. Ang Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) at enforcement ay magkatuwang lagi sa mga ganitong pagkakataon,” said Mildred Suza, protected area superintendent of El Nido – Taytay Managed Resource Protected Area (ENTMRPA).

The ocular inspection was carried out by the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office – Taytay (CENRO Taytay) Enforcement and Monitoring Section (EMS); Quick Response Team (QRT) II; Forest Products Monitoring Station (FPMS) IV; and Philippine National Police (PNP) El Nido.

Related

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.