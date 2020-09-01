Funding for DepEd’s school opening plans sought

A resolution passed by the body on Tuesday endorsed the request by the department for support to its requirements to facilitate online communications as part of the new mode of teaching.

The provincial board has called for funding assistance for the “learning continuity plan” of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) provincial division.

The formal request for assistance dated July 22 was addressed to the provincial government and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan from the Schools Division Superintendent- DepEd MIMAROPA Region.

Board Member Ryan Maminta said that new learning system requires allocation, particularly for its online communication.

“With these new and various learning delivery options, there is a need to provide for more allocation on online communication, training, briefing, orientation, digital sources and the teacher’s expenses,” Maminta said.

The education department has prepared a learning continuity plan (LCP) to continue the student’s education while the country under a health crisis.

The LCP includes key features on K-12 curriculum adjustments, alignment of learning materials, various modalities of delivery, and corresponding teacher and parent training for the homeschooling which will be in effect by School Year 2020 to 2021.

“With the crisis that the country is facing, the concerned local government units, together with the DepEd, should work hand in hand in making education accessible to everyone. [This could be done] by helping the schools cope with the different modalities for delivering quality education to the learners,” Maminta said.

