The Puerto Princesa City Budget Office recently conducted training sessions to equip newly elected barangay officials, including the barangay captain, committee on appropriation chairman, treasurer, and secretary, with essential knowledge on fund utilization and project prioritization.

Regina Cantillo, the city budget officer, said these sessions also aimed to clarify and communicate new ordinances pertaining to barangay fund management.

“Simula sa budget preparation, report at review, lahat yon tinuturo namin sa kanila para hindi na magpabalik balik ang mga papeles nila sa aming tanggapan. Gina-guide din namin sila sa pag-identify ng mga priority programs and projects sa kanilang mga barangays nang magamit nila ng maayos ang kanilang pondo,” said Cantillo through the City Information Office on Monday.

The training sessions were divided into six groups or batches, catering to the 66 barangays, each undergoing a two-day training session held at the City Hall. Currently, three groups or batches of participants have completed the training.

With the conclusion of this training program, known as “Training on Barangay Budgeting,” it is expected that the compliance of each barangay in preparing and submitting their FY 2025 annual budgets will expedite.

Cantillo said the program also aims to address various needs and inquiries regarding barangay budgeting.