The participation of Fullbright College’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets in the recent ROTC Games Luzon Leg 2023 was highly successful, as they brought home a total of 16 gold and 10 silver medals.

The Tactical Operations Wing West (TOWWest) of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) in Palawan said on Monday that these medals serve as a testament to their dedication and exceptional skills.

The ROTC Games, which occurred from September 14 to 23, 2023, at the Cavite State University in Indang, Cavite, showcased the remarkable performance of the Palawan delegation, stated TOWWest.

Their achievements were celebrated during a reception at the Antonio Bautista Air Base, where they were received by TOWWest commander Brigadier General Erick Escarcha and Colonel Eulogio Nabua, who heads the 4th Air Reserve Center.

Their accomplishments include 9 gold medals in athletics, 3 gold medals in Arnis, 3 gold medals in kickboxing, 1 gold medal in boxing, and 10 silver medals in women’s volleyball.

TOWWest highlighted that the Palawan delegation’s performance not only brought pride and honor to their province but also showcased the remarkable skills and talents of the Palaweños. Their victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring ROTC cadets and athletes throughout the Philippines.