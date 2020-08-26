Fulbright scholarship program renewed for Philippines

CHED Chairman J. Prospero E. De Vera III with U.S. Ambassador to Philippines Sung Kim. || Image courtesy of Commission on Higher Education, Prof Popoy De Vera Facebook page

The program was renewed following the signing of the agreement between US Ambassador to Philippines Sung Kim and CHED Chairman J. Prospero E. De Vera III.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Embassy of the United States of America have signed an agreement on a new CHED-Fulbright program that will enable Filipino higher education institution (HEI) faculty members to pursue graduate studies in American universities.

The signing ceremony was held at the Fulbright Head Office in Greenfield Tower, Mandaluyong City and was attended by the representatives from the U.S. Embassy, Fulbright Philippines and CHED.

The teachers may study graduate degree and non-degree program in US universities with scholarship that provides support on the tuition, non-academic fees, monthly allowance, airfare and others equivalent to USD 77,250 or PHP3.9 Million (conversion based on the date of signing) for two years.

The Fulbright program was founded by United States Senator J. William Fulbright in 1946, and is considered as one of the most widely recognized and prestigious scholarships in the world.

The scholarship has produced many luminaries scholars in the Philippines including current CHED Chairman De Vera, a Fulbright Hays Scholar at the University of Southern California and a Senior Fulbright Visiting Fellow at the Johns Hopkins University.

“Currently, we have 18 scholars (11 from batch 1 and 7 from batch 2) who have already completed their program and are expected to render return service to their respective sending higher education institutions,” he said.

“The Fulbright program has produced so many outstanding leaders in the academe, industry and in government. This new agreement continues this valuable and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries,” De Vera added.

