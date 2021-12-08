Exclusively distributed by Excellence Appliance Technologies Inc. (Exatech) in the Philippines, Fujidenzo recently opened its office showroom in Puerto Princesa City to offer superior quality and energy-efficient appliances for home and business use.

“Puerto Princesa has a very rich and diverse community, which makes their daily needs vary from one another. Good thing Fujidenzo carries an extensive selection of appliances that can cater to various household and commercial requirements,” said Adrian Jasper Sioco, Marketing Director of Exatech.

The popularity of Palawan among tourists because of its amazing landscapes poses vast improvement opportunities within the area. Known as a trusted appliance brand, the opening of Fujidenzo’s newest branch office paves the way for homemakers and entrepreneurs to get prompt access to life-improving advancements and practical solutions.

“We believe that in order to thrive, whether in business or at home, one needs to invest in innovative appliances that can last for many years. This is why Fujidenzo stays committed to producing appliances that offer quality above everything else,” explained Sioco.

Fujidenzo has earned the trust of the Filipino market with more than 15 years of expertise, making them one of the country’s leading brands of home and commercial appliances. It has established a legacy of improving the lives of all Filipinos by continuously developing products that emphasize durability, energy efficiency, and advanced features. Fujidenzo offers a wide selection of freezers, chillers, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, air conditioners, air coolers, cooking ranges, microwave ovens, water dispensers, and more.

The opening of this five-story branch includes their showroom to display all their latest products. The building also houses their warehouse, service, parts hub, and training hall, where they conduct seminars to further enhance their services to customers.

Transport of appliances, spare parts, and well-trained technicians going to Palawan used to take some time. However, with the opening of Fujidenzo’s newest branch, immediate delivery of quality products to its dealers and excellent service to customers are now made possible.

Other Fujidenzo showrooms are located in Quezon City, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Legazpi, with their products available in all leading appliance stores nationwide.

“We are hoping that the establishment of our branch in Palawan will help upgrade the lives of every Palaweño, and possibly open more business opportunities for them, whether big or small,” Sioco added.

The Fujidenzo Showroom is located in Exatech Bldg. Rizal Avenue, Barangay Magkakaibigan, Puerto Princesa, Palawan and is open from Mondays to Fridays (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and Saturdays (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). For inquiries, Exatech-Palawan can be reached at (048) 433-5914.

All Fujidenzo products come with warranties on parts and service. With over 400 authorized service centers nationwide, trust them to provide excellent and sustainable after-sales support to their customers.

You can learn more about Fujidenzo Appliances by visiting their website at www.fujidenzo.com or their Facebook page at Fujidenzo Appliances.

Exatech also carries world-class brands such as Whirlpool, Maytag Commercial, Tecnogas, and Technik.