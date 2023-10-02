Advisories from the nation’s oil companies said the prices of fuel would see a range of different movements throughout the course of the following week.

They advised that the price of diesel will increase by P0.40 per liter starting tomorrow, October 3. It’s worth noting that there was a P0.20 increase per liter last week, but this has been overshadowed by the new hike.

On the other hand, gasoline prices will decrease by P2 per liter, and kerosene will also see a reduction of P0.50 per liter.

With these adjustments in effect, diesel and gasoline prices will have risen by P13.80 per liter and P15.30 per liter, respectively, since the beginning of 2023.

Meanwhile, kerosene prices will have increased by P8.94 per liter since the start of the year. The recent movements in fuel prices over the past few weeks are detailed below.