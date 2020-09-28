Frontliners Weekend Treat at SM, Sept. 30 to Oct. 4

Called “Frontliners Weekend Treat”, exclusive offers from The SM Store, Watsons, Kultura, and other participating tenants include 10% discount with minimum purchase requirements and special items on sale.

SM City Puerto Princesa has put together special promos for our heroic frontliners, those who put themselves between COVID-19 and us, starting Sept. 30 until Oct. 4, 2020.

Called “Frontliners Weekend Treat”, exclusive offers from The SM Store, Watsons, Kultura, and other participating tenants include 10% discount with minimum purchase requirements and special items on sale.

Said promos are available for health workers, uniformed personnel, and other support groups like delivery service operators.

To get exclusive discounts and sale items, frontliners just need to present a valid government ID or work ID at participating stores.

Welcome Cards from The SM Store grant the frontliner or the holder of 10% off on single-receipt purchases of at least P3,000.00.

Per DTI Permit No. PWN-074, series of 2020. For more updates, visit SM City Puerto Princesa in Facebook.