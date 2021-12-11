CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro — A total of P947,000 cash incentives was recently distributed to frontliners by the provincial government as part of its conduct of ‘Barangay Caravan’ in the town of Naujan.

Gov. Humerlito A. Dolor, together with Mayor Mark Marcos and other government officials, led the distribution of cash incentives to barangay health workers (BHWs), barangay nutrition scholars (BNS), and daycare workers (DCWs) in the 40 barangays of said town.

According to Gov. Dolor, the recipient barangays are in addition to the first batch of 30 barangays that already received the same benefits in the past.

The primary aim of the program is to bring government services closer to the people. Thus, the local chief executive underscored the significance of ‘bayanihan’ especially at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the role of frontliners in the community is as significant as the role of the government. Similarly, he assured them that the provincial government will continue to support them in all of their efforts to serve the people.

The beneficiaries deserved to receive the equivalent of two years’ worth of cash incentives, which, according to the governor, is a proof of appreciation for their painstaking contributions during this pandemic.

Moreover, the governor announced the plan of the provincial government to construct a two-storey building for BHWs. This will be located adjacent to Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital (OMPH), and will serve as a dormitory for BHWs in the province. (LTC/PIA-OrMin)