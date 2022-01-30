The state weather bureau is monitoring a frontal system that would bring rainfall to the eastern portion of Luzon, but no additional weather disturbances that could affect the country’s landmass, according to its forecast Monday.

The frontal system, or the convergence of cold and warm air, is occurring on the eastern part of Central Luzon, said weather specialist Grace Castañeda.

“Dahil sa muli natin mararamdaman ang amihan, asahan natin na ang Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon ay malamig ang panahon at mga tiyansa ng pulo-pulong pag-ulan na dulot ng amihan,” she said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning advisory over the seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela due to the northeast monsoon.

“Kung saan hindi muna natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Also, ibayong pag-iingat din sa mga kababayan natin na maglalayag sa nalalabing bahagi ng mga dagat-baybayin ng Luzon,” she said.

The levels of the water surrounding the province range from moderate to rough.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over the Northern and Central Luzon areas with moderate to rough seas in 2.1 to 4.0 meters.

While light to moderate winds from the northeast direction will prevail over the rest of Luzon in 0.6 to 2.5 meters and the wind direction from east to northeast prevailing over the rest of the country will result in 0.6 to 2.5 meters of wave height with slight to moderate sea level.