Some parts of the country may experience rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds due to the prevailing frontal system and intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said.

Weather specialist Samuel Duran said Thursday that despite this, they are not tracking any low-pressure area (LPA) that is usually entrenched in the ITCZ.

The frontal system is prevailing over the extreme Northern Luzon, while the ITCZ is directly affecting the eastern side of Mindanao.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the frontal system.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay umiiral pa rin ang ating frontal system sa extreme Northern Luzon samantalamg ITCZ naman ang nakakaapekto sa silangang bahagi ng Mindanao,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not raise any gale warning over the seaboards of the country. The waters surrounding Palawan province are in slight to moderate state.

“Kaya malaya pa rin makakapaglayag ang ating mga kababayang mangingisda. Bagama’t nagkakaroon lang ng katamtaman na pag-alon dito sa western section at northern section ng ating bansa,” he said.

The light winds from the southeast to the south will prevail over the whole Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with light to moderate seas in 0.6 to 2.1 meters. The light to moderate winds from the east to southeast will prevail over Mindanao with slight to moderate seas.