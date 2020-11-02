From satisfying your cravings to life-saving medicine, Excellcom delivers

From delivering cravings to life-saving medicine and even hospital equipment, Excellcom has done it all. Get to know the family behind the Puerto Princesa City-based courier company that is going beyond delivering your favorite Basque burnt cheesecakes and milk teas. Also, whether it’s the muddy roads of Liminangcong, Taytay, or island towns, Excellcom will tap into its extensive network to make even the most unusual deliveries possible. Oh, and they might even throw in a performance if you ask nicely!

Are you unsure which delivery service to trust, whether it’s cravings, groceries, official documents, or even a gift to be sent to your significant other?

From delivering cravings to life-saving medicine and even hospital equipment, Excellcom has done it all. Get to know the family behind the Puerto Princesa City-based courier company that is going beyond delivering your favorite Basque burnt cheesecakes and milk teas. Also, whether it’s the muddy roads of Liminangcong, Taytay, or island towns, Excellcom will tap into its extensive network to make even the most unusual deliveries possible. Oh, and they might even throw in a performance if you ask nicely!

Travel industry workers to delivery services

The Santos family, made up of mother Mercy, father Manuel, and children Ryzzelle, Rozz, and Razel, found themselves wondering how the family would earn money after Mercy and Manuel were left jobless because of the COVID-19 crisis. With strict quarantine measures, no flights, and zero tourism, the parents, who were travel agency workers, had to think of a way to survive the coming days.

“So ayun na nga, wala na kaming trabaho mag-asawa dahil wala nang tourism. May savings naman kami, pero puro lumalabas lang, walang pumapasok,” said Mercy in an interview with Palawan News Thursday (October 30). “Nagtipon kami as a family para pag-usapan kung ano ba ang dapat gawin. In fact, umabot pa kami ng madaling araw kakaisip kung ano ba dapat gawin.”

The family decided that offering delivery services would be the most viable business opportunity, since they already had the travel agency’s vehicles to use and a network of clients from the industry to tap into.

“Naisip naming talaga delivery, kasi nga, ang mga tao hindi pa puwedeng lumabas. At tsaka, may mga van din kasi na hindi nagagamit na puwede namin gamitin para sa delivery,” Mercy added.

Now, Excellcom employs six riders, one of whom is elder son Razel, and three administrative workers including Mercy, daughter Ryzzelle, and another non-related staff. Younger son Rozz also helps during a delivery service, while Manuel also drives to the municipalities for special deliveries. He fondly remembers his most memorable trip to Liminangcong, where he spent nearly five hours on a muddy road in the pouring rain just to make a delivery.

“Iyon talaga ang time na iniisip ko kung makakauwi pa ba ako pagkatapos ng delivery na iyon,” he said with a chuckle.

Musical talents put to use

The Santos family at first did the usual quarantine deliveries, namely, groceries, medicines, cakes, milkteas using tourist vans to deliver items. However, when vans were too expensive fuel-wise and deliveries began piling up, Razel stepped in by using his motorcycle for some deliveries.

“Kapag van kasi, medyo mahal na talaga lalo na kung kakaunti lang ang mga delivery. Kaya pumasok si Kuya Razel para magmotor,” said Mercy.

Tasks were at first limited to the basics, such as grocery requests in public markets and medicines. However, the tasks soon evolved, such as a “pasuyo” system where customers could ask the delivery riders to pay for their bills and other odd errands.

However, the Santos family remembers times when they had to put in some extra effort for their customers. This is where Manuel, who is also a musician, put his talents to use along with son Rozz.

“May naging customer sa Manila kami na nag-request kung puwede ba naming kantahan ang nanay niya dito sa Puerto, kasi hindi pa raw ‘yon nae-experience ng nanay niya,” said Ryzzelle. “Si Papa kasi ay musikero rin, kaya siya ang gumitara habang kumanta kami ni Kuya Rozz. Ang kinanta namin, ‘Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko.”

The family also played a song number to a member of the Philippine Coast Guard, whose girlfriend in Metro Manila requested a delivery with the song “God Gave Me You” as a special touch for their monthsary.

The family also found themselves in a crowded bank, albeit shaking a bit with self-consciousness, for a parent who requested some food, balloons, and a special song number for their daughter, who was just about to leave her shift.

“Medyo nahiya pa kami noon, kasi ang daming tao sa loob ng bangko. Pero natuwa naman ang anak sa surprise,” said Rozz.

A life-saving task

The family fondly narrated a series of deliveries that they will never forget. This involved a client, who was abroad at the time, asking the company to deliver medicines to their uncle in the city.

“May Stage 4 cancer na ang uncle niya, at sa amin nagpapadeliver ang pamangkin ng lahat ng mga kailangan niya. Hindi lang gamut, pati mga oxygen tank pinapabili at pinapa-deliver sa amin,” said Mercy.

The company provided all the client’s services to the ailing uncle until he eventually passed away.

“May isang time, tumawag ang client at 11:00PM, nagpapabili ng oxygen tank para sa uncle nila. Kaso, wala talaga kaming mabilhan nang ganung oras, at naintindihan naman iyon ng client. Kaya kinabukasan, nabilhan at nai-deliver na ang mga oxygen tanks. Kaso, two days after mabili ang mga tangke, namatay na ang pasyente,” Ryzzellerecounted.

A delivery service for all your needs

With all the odd errands and special requests, the Santoses want Excellcom to be a company that puts special care into each request.

“Hindi kami basta delivery lang. We care for our customers,” said Mercy.

Excellcom Delivery can be contacted through their Facebook page or via e-mail at excellcomdeliveryservice@gmail.com, and operates every day from 8:00 AM to 7:30 AM. Excellcom Delivery hotlines: 0997-998-1060 / 0951-982-8689 / (048) 716-7294.