Marvin Rodriguez’s deep ties to Puerto Princesa arise from being the eldest child of Manuel Rodriguez and Jocelyn Alisuag, employees at Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, weaving his family’s history within the city’s narrative.

“In Puerto Princesa, we are a close-knit society where everyone knows everyone,” he described.

During his early years, he navigated the streets of Iwahig and Wescom Road, where the Rodriguez and Alisuag families laid the groundwork for his journey. The roots of his identity, nurtured by his family and the community in which he grew up, became the foundation for a life marked by compassion and community service.

“I grew up in that kind of environment where neighbors would look after each other. And that has been my mentality ever since – we should look after one another. Share what we have, whenever we can,” he shared.

“I always have the belief that for us to truly live we should live for others,” he added.

Marvin’s quest for knowledge took him beyond the shores of Palawan. From Holy Trinity University to San Beda University and then De La Salle University, his academic pursuits extended like tendrils into global realms. As he ventured into the corporate world abroad, he climbed the ranks, immersing himself in diverse cultures and perspectives.

Despite his international experiences, Marvin’s heart remained anchored to Puerto Princesa. The undeniable call of his roots eventually prompted his return to Palawan.

“I am a Puerto Princesan through and through. My roots are here, I grew up here, my family is here. Even when I was living in Manila and abroad I considered myself a Puerto Princesan. I told myself that one day I will go back and help our community in any capacity that I can,” he said.

Embedded in the soil of Marvin’s upbringing are the profound lessons sown by his family. His Lola Celia Rodriguez and Nanay Minda Alisuag, as nurturing figures, planted seeds of kindness, compassion, and sacrifice, fostering the values that would later blossom into a commitment to uplift others.

“When I was growing up I was exposed to my Lola Minda Alisuag. She was a widow who worked hard to provide for her children. I saw her sacrifice, I saw her perseverance. I also saw her selflessness. That also shaped who I am, that no matter what I achieve in the corporate world I know that I will always go back and give back to the community,” he said.

His involvement in Rotary Philippines serving in various positions like club president, assistant governor and district committee chair since 2015 showcases a dedication that goes beyond rhetoric. From providing reading glasses to the elderly to leading water sanitation projects, Marvin’s initiatives do not only draw inspiration from his family but touch the very fabric of Puerto Princesa’s communities.

“Growing up in Iwahig, I was very close to my lola Celia Rodriguez. She was very kind, compassionate and gentle with everyone. I remember that my lola Celia is having a hard time reading because her eye glasses were broken but she couldn’t replace those immediately given that she was old and Iwahig is far from the city proper. I then told myself that when I grow up I will be the one to go to our lolo and lola and give them reading glasses,” he narrated.

To date, Marvin has given away 4,000 eye glasses to the elderly of Puerto Princesa and plans to give more in the future.

As a Puerto Princesan, Marvin has an innate connection with the environment. His environmental advocacy finds expression in practical projects that highlights sustainability. He attributed this as an inspiration from his uncle, educator, environmentalist and human rights lawyer Atty. Joselito Alisuag.

“My uncle, Atty. Joselito Alisuag, was with Haribon Foundation and also served as Executive Director of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff. Through him I get to be exposed to sustainable development. The interplay between the environment and the people. That inspired my environmental project in Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm,” he shared.

“I have spearheaded Bamboo planting in that area in partnership with the Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa and Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa Central. I intend to further enhance this project. In projects like this, I involve the local community so that they will look after and see to it that what we did together would benefit future generations,” he added.

In the pursuit of fostering literacy, Marvin spearheads book drives targeting school-age children. With around 17,000 books donated to different schools in the outskirts of the city, Marvin plans to double this number this year. His belief in the transformative power of education fuels this initiative, as he aims to develop a habit of reading among the youth, recognizing that an informed populace is the cornerstone of progress.

“Whenever I visit schools I always ask our teachers to help bring back the joy of reading to our students. I always appeal to our students to read the books I am giving them and to read and read and read whatever they can. An informed populace is progressive society. I grew up devouring books and it brought me discipline and love of knowledge. I want our youth to also discover the benefits of literacy, for their own good,” he stressed.

As Marvin plants the seeds of change, the fruits are yet to be harvested. Marvin envisions a future where the fruits of his initiatives, rooted in the soil of Puerto Princesa, contribute to the collective shaping of the city’s destiny. Not just as a spectator but as a catalyst of change.

“I [hope to] inspire others to step up and take action. I can see myself working with various sectors and groups to better our communities. I hope to play the part of someone who will be alongside others, working with them, in shaping the future of our city. To the best of my abilities and with guidance of those who came before me,” he remarked.

True to what Sigmund Freud said that “the child is the father of the man”, Marvin stands as a testament to the enduring power of roots that reach deep into the past and bear the promise of a vibrant future.

“We are shaped by the environment we lived in.We are shaped by the things that we grew up with. Whoever I am now is because of the years I’ve spent previously. I grew up in a household that cares for others, that cares for the community. I grew up knowing and living that. Hence, that is part of who I am and I will continue to do what I can to be of service to others,” he related.

As he cultivates hope and sows the seeds of positive change, his journey echoes a profound truth – the promise of a bountiful harvest looms on the horizon and that the long sought fruits of progress arise when we remain grounded in the values of community, compassion, and a shared commitment to shape a better tomorrow.