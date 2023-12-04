Governor Dennis Socrates, in Monday’s executive meeting of the provincial government, addressed the importance of understanding the link between freedom and responsibility.

“It is also good to remind ourselves that freedom is inseparable from responsibility. Ang bawat pagpili natin ay may konsekwensiya iyan, so wala tayong ibang pwedeng sisihin sa konsekwensiya kung hindi ang ating sarili dahil pinili natin ito,” the governor said, shedding light on his governance approach, which emphasizes decision-making and accountability.

“We have to be responsible for our choices, as they can also bring more misery or happiness to us. Of course, there are a lot of factors, but in the end, tayo rin yung nagdala ng konsekwensiya, kaya dapat ang ating pagpili ay pinag-iisipan din dahil mananagot tayo for better or for worse,” he added.

In the meeting at the Governor’s Conference Room at the Provincial Capitol Building, department heads also updated him on the preparation for the “Lab for All Program.”

Today, December 5, First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos will be leading the medical mission at the PGP Convention Center.

The program aims to serve about 1,500 individuals from the city and various municipalities, providing free medical services. It aligns with Governor Socrates’s governance philosophy, where responsible decision-making leads to community benefits.