Free webinar on mental health strategies for teachers in Palawan will be conducted by the Palawan State University-Extension Services Office (PSU-ESO) in collaboration with the Philippine Mental Health Association, Inc. (PMHA) to help educators cope with academic anxiety caused by changes in the educational landscape.

According to the invitation of PSU-ESO, the objective of the free webinar is to help the teachers in coping with the academic anxiety caused by “drastic and inevitable changes” in the educational landscape such as the shift to online learning as a result of the current health crisis.

PSU extension director and university instructor Mark Joshua Arista said that there are educators who are struggling with the new teaching and learning set-up and a need to help educators to positively cope with the changes is observed.

“There are teachers who are struggling with the new teaching and learning set-up. Reportedly, some of them have been experiencing anxiety,” he said.

“Nandoon ‘yong stress kung paano tatapusin ang modules, kung paano ‘yong pang-gastos para ma-sustain ‘yong online classes, at iyong iba iniisip ‘yong students nila na hindi makakatuloy sa pag-aaral dahil hirap din sa buhay. We really need to help them positively cope with these challenges,” he said.

The webinar will be hosted on September 18 from 3:00 to 4:30 in the afternoon through zoom and facebook live platforms.

As the slots for zoom will be limited only for 100 participants, the webinar will also be watched through facebook live.

The resource speaker on the free webinar will be Mirasol Pineda, RPM, who is an acting chapter coordinator and HR assistant from the national office of PMHA.

Interested participants may send a private message through esopsu@gmail.com or reach them on 09754505965; or register directly using this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A-TIoU3lTKmKn63K32EJ7w.

The electronic certificates or e-certificates of participation will be issued to those who will pre-register and accomplish the evaluation form that will be posted after the webinar.

