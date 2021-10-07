Celebrate World Animal Day by rewarding your fur babies their favorite #AweSM treats from us. Just visit SM City Puerto Princesa Paw Park today until October 10, 2021 or until supplies last.

Show off you and your pet’s best moment at the Paw Park and join the Pawsome Photo Challenge and get a chance to win a prize.

Mechanics:

• Post the best photo of you and your pet at an SM Paw Park

• Tell us why you’re grateful for them in the caption.

• Use the hashtags #SMxSTARAnimalDay and #PawParkAtSM

• Tag SM Supermalls (@SMSupermalls) and The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar).

• Top 5 most creative and cutest photos will win a special prize from SM Supermalls.

• Deadline of submission will be on October 10, 2021 at 10PM.

• Announcement of winners will be on October 15, 2021.