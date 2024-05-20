Puerto Princesa City is facing a shortage of tour guides allegedly due to the multitude of tourism activities it offers.

To address this issue, the local tourism office will conduct training this May to recruit new frontliners.

City Tourism Department (CTD) Chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said they are set to train for free for 22 days for two batches of individuals who want to become tour guides.

“Kailangan nating hasain talaga sa training ang mga gustong pumasok sa industriya na ito ng pagtou-tour guide,” he said.

Last week, the CTD conducted screening for those interested, and according to Alvior, they expect to add 70 new guides upon completion of the training. They have set the number of trainees for tour guiding at 35 per batch.

The training is expected to conclude by June, he further stated.