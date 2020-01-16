Free popcorn at SM Cinema on Jan 19

If you’re planning a movie date with your partner, family, or friends this weekend, you’re in luck.

It’s time to get poppin’ for a popcorn-filled day at SM Cinema on January 19, 2020, and shake off those bad vibes ’cause we’re ready to celebrate the International Popcorn Day!

The first 100 moviegoers of SM Cinema Puerto Princesa will get a free bag of popcorn this coming Sunday and enjoy it with their favorite flavor with options from a classic mix of butter and salt, cheese, barbeque, and sour cream or just plain popcorn.

Take your family and friends at any SM Cinema nationwide and enjoy this special treat in celebration of the beloved and classic movie snack that completes our every movie experience.

You may also opt for Snacks Duo at Snack Time for only P99.00 with choices of popcorn, hotdog sandwich, beef burger, or nachos and cheese paired with soda.

Promo is valid for the first 100 walk-in regular paying customers only.

For more updates, visit the Facebook Pages of SM City Puerto Princesa and SM Cinema Puerto Princesa.

