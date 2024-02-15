Twenty-eight senior citizens from various barangays in Brooke’s Point received dentures from the municipal government as a gesture of love and care for the elderly residents.

Town Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr. and Vice Mayor Atty. Mary Jean D. Feliciano distributed free dentures to senior citizens on the morning of Valentine’s Day, February 14, at the New Municipal Building, Brooke’s Point.

According to the Municipal Information Office, the program, in collaboration with the Municipal Health Office, aims to restore the radiant smiles of our grandparents.

They also emphasized that providing dentures to senior citizens is a core program of the Benedito-Feliciano Administration, underscoring their commitment to the well-being of the elderly population.