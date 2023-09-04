The DO.it helps to smile outreach program in partnership with the Palawan provincial government through the Provincial Health Office (PHO), recently provided free dental services to 607 Palaweños.

The dental outreach program was carried out with the assistance of board members Juan Antonio Alvarez and Roseller Pineda from August 7-13, 2023, as stated by the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO) in a release on September 1.

The beneficiaries of this program were residents from four towns in the province, including Taytay, Roxas, San Vicente, and Linapacan. Among them, 546 received free tooth extractions, while 61 underwent dental fillings, the PIO said.

The primary objective of the dental outreach program was to bring free medical services closer to the people of Palawan, as part of the ongoing efforts to prioritize healthcare in the administration of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

The implementation of the dental outreach program was made possible through the collaboration of the Western Command (WESCOM) Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Dental Team, volunteer private dentist practitioners, and the Local Government Units (LGUs) of the mentioned towns.