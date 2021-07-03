Free antigen testing sought for poor Palaweños

The provincial board this week passed twin resolutions urging the provincial government to provide free antigen tests to indigents.

One resolution authored by Board Member Cesario Benedito asked the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (PIATF) to provide test kits through the municipal governments.

He said the free antigen test kits in municipalities will assist poor people in situations when a negative result is required.

“Kaya po naisipan ko yan dahil siguro naman mayroong magagawa ang ating Provincial IATF na baka pwede silang magbigay ng antigen test kits sa mga munisipyo na yon ‘yong problema. Para naman ‘yong mga kababayan natin lalong-lalo na ang mga indigent ay pwede silang malibre na dito po sa antigen test na ito,” he said.

“Para naman gumaan ang pasanin ng ating mga kababayan na gusto pumunta sa iba’t-ibang munisipyo at may importanteng transaksiyon,” Benedito added.

He said that while the Regional IATF approved the “No Antigen, No Entry Policy” as a requirement for inter-municipal travel if municipalities are under ECQ, antigen test result would still be used for other purposes, including contact tracing.

Separately, the provincial board also adopted Resolution No. 234-21, which requests that the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to provide funds for the purchase of antigen test kits to be delivered in district hospitals.

Board Member Maria Angela Sabando said that the kits are intended for the free use of patients of the Palawan-operated hospitals.

“Ito ay para sa ating mga District Hospitals all over Palawan na kung pwede sana na huwag nang singilin ang mga pasyente na magbayad ng kanilang antigen test sa bawat hospital kasi alam naman natin na maraming nawalan ng hanapbuhay at napakahirap ng buhay ngayon. So, malaking tulong ito ng gobyerno kung ililibre natin ‘yong antigen test ng bawat pasyente na ma-aadmit sa mga district hospitals sa buong lalawigan,” Sabando said.

