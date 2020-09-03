Free access for tertiary teachers and students to the ‘PHL CHED CONNECT’ online platform

This was the result of the partnership between the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Globe Telecommunications, which is aimed at providing free data access to the platform, a statement it released Wednesday said.

Tertiary students and teachers have been given free access to the PHL CHED CONNECT, an online platform where they can browse educational materials.

This was the result of the partnership between the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Globe Telecommunications, which is aimed at providing free data access to the platform, a statement it released Wednesday said.

“Students and faculty members who are subscribed to Globe and TM can now get free data access to PHL CHED CONNECT, as Globe partnered with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to support the government’s commitment to flexible learning for the continuity of higher education in the country,” it stated.

Meanwhile, CHED Chairman J. Prospero E. De Vera III has laud the initiative of Globe in support of their flexible learning.

“CHED lauds this initiative by Globe so that more students and teachers can access educational materials online for free anytime and anywhere,” De Vera said.

“As we all find ways to cope up with this global health crisis, the bayanihan spirit shown by Globe proves that we can all together thrive throughout this pandemic if all learn and educate as one,” he added.

On the other hand, the Globe Telecom said that this initiative is part of their commitment to support teachers and students especially in coping up with the new normal education.

“By supporting CHED through free connectivity, we hope to empower our educational community and give them an opportunity to continue increasing their knowledge and honing their skills whenever and wherever they want to,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

Last June 23, the PHL CHED CONNECT was launched with the support of the CHED’s international and local education and institutional who donated and loaned their online resources.

Students and teachers can now access the educational materials within the platform for 24/7 through this link: phlconnect.ched.gov.ph

