A Former Rebel (FR) Village and a bakery are among the proposed livelihood aid and benefits that await rebel returnees in the province, according to the Palawan Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC).

The proposed bakery, which will also have a store, is being explored for possible collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), while the FR Village is being proposed in Barangay Mangingisda.

Provincial Information Office (PIO) PTF ELCAC strategic communication cluster senior administrative officer II Grace Ann Belostrino said in the UP UP Palawan radio program of the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW WEST) on Friday that all rebel returnees will be free to choose any livelihood program which can be aided by the government through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The Enhanced Community Livelihood Integration Program (E-CLIP) provides P65,000 from the national government and P25,000 from the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) of the provincial government.

“Sila ay may chance na pumili kung ano ang gusto nilang gawin doon sa mga assistance na binibigay ng ating pamahalaan puwede sila magnegosyo kung saan sila nakatira, magtanim o mag alaga ng mga hayop. Hindi naman puwede na basta-basta sila magtatayo ng negosyo kung hindi sapat ang kanilang kaalaman,” Belostrino said.

Other support includes a planned bakery store in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), according to KADRE Palawan spokesman and president of the Sambayanan Palawan Gandhi Dalag (DOLE).

“Kasama dito ang offer ng DOLE sa kanila na isang bakery kasama ang KADRE Palawan at PTF ELCAC. Ongoing po ang proseso ng mga documents para maibigay na sa mga nagbalik-loob,” he said.

He said that there is also a proposed Former Rebel (FR) Village project in Barangay Mangingisda.

Dalag said all the legitimate members of the KADRE Palawan will receive a house and lots allocated for the project.

“Binubuo na rin po ang Technical Working Group (TWG) para sa pabahay na tinatawag na FR Village na gagawin sa may Barangay Mangingisda,” he said.

“Mga nasa 50 lehitimong miyembro ng KADRE ang mabibigyan ng house and lot doon sa sinasabing nasa two hectares allocated project para sa mga FR,” he added.