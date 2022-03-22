Four schools in the town of Sofronio Española have passed the validation conducted by the Department of Education (DepEd) to allow the conduct of limited face-to-face classes.

During the school validation on Thursday, March 17, four schools including Pulot National High School (PNHS), Panitian Elementary School (PES), Doris Martinez National High School and Sofronio Española Central School (SECS) were given “Very Much Ready rates”.

According to Glenda Mendoza, the Public School District Supervisor (PSDS), the identified schools have passed the requirements demanded by DepEd and IATF for compliance with health and safety protocols while implementing limited face-to-face classes.

“VMR has the ratings of the four, they are ready, and they have all complied with the requirements of the IATF and DepEd based on the validations,” Mendoza said on March 21.

- Advertisement -

She added that there are several other schools in this town that have not yet completed the requirements such as a private school, Española Bible Baptist Academy (EBBA).

After giving these four schools a grade, Mendoza said, they have already submitted their recommendation and are just waiting for the Memorandum in this regard that will come from DepEd region IV-B before starting the limited classes in the said schools.

Based on DepEd-DOH Joint Memorandum Circular 001 series of 2021, among the requirements are: