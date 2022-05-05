The Palawan State University (PSU) produced four new midwives in the April 2022 licensure examination.

Bubbles Abducani, Wila Cardijon, Norainie Hayle, and Bridget Cayupan were the four PSU students who passed the licensure exams, giving the university a perfect passing rate.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 733 out of 1,559 passed the exams, with a national passing rate of 47.02 percent.

The April 2022 midwifery board exams were conducted on April 6 and 7 in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

- Advertisement -

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examinations are Melchor C. Dela Cruz, Jr., Chairman; Remy B. Dequiña, Lolita I. Dicang, Rhodora L. Lopez, and Lerma M. Valenzuela.