Four Points by Sheraton, a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 31 hotel brands, announced its entry into the Philippines’ paradise with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa.

The new hotel, marking the debut of Four Points by Sheraton in the Philippines, is situated on the scenic Sabang Beach in Barangay Cabayugan, approximately 70 kilometers or a 90-minute drive to the northeast of Puerto Princesa town center.

The hotel is ready to welcome “bleisure” travelers, individuals who effortlessly combine work and leisure, along with families, to experience one of the country’s most breathtaking island getaways that maintains its wild and untouched natural beauty, earning it the moniker “the last frontier of the Philippines.”

Known as ‘The City in a Forest,’ the location is renowned for its stunning landscapes, offering a wealth of natural, cultural, and historical attractions to discover. These include the Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR), designated as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa sits right in the heart of this natural sanctuary, surrounded by extensive stretches of white sand beaches lined with palm trees, lush jungles, ancient mangrove forests, and limestone mountains.

The area provides numerous opportunities for adventure, including an 8.2-kilometer-long underground river to explore, the Sabang Mangrove Forest to paddle through, jungle paths to hike, crystal-clear waters for snorkeling, and day trips by boat to the nearby islands.

“We are delighted to debut the first Four Points by Sheraton in the Philippines with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa,” said Duke Nam, Area Vice President, Korea and Philippines, Marriott International.

“Palawan is a destination that offers unparalleled cultural and natural adventure, allowing our Four Points brand philosophy of ‘Travel. Reinvented’ to shine. The new hotel welcomes guests with everything they need, including modern guest rooms, genuine service, and an authentic sense of the locale in one of the Philippines’ must-visit destinations,” Nam added.

Taking its design cues from its lush tropical setting on 5.25 hectares of unspoiled beachfront and the surrounding 22,000 hectares of protected marine area, the hotel invites guests to enjoy the luxury of space and kick back and relax in a modern, breezy, open-air ambiance.

Throughout the hotel, spaces are framed by natural brick and wood, locally inspired high-timbered ceilings, and comfortable soft furnishings in palettes of sand, emerald, and blue that echo the shades of the beaches, forests, ocean, and sky.

The hotel offers 168 guest rooms, each featuring the signature Four Points by Sheraton Four Comfort Bed, modern marble-floored bathrooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as balconies with scenic views of the mountains and beaches. Suite rooms offer increased flexibility, with 47 square meters and a 65-inch flat-screen TV.

Two restaurants and a pool bar let guests explore the delightful cuisine of Puerto Princesa, inviting them to embrace a true farm-to-table dining experience featuring the best of local ingredients. Guests can dine outdoors by the sea at Evolution, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant with an open kitchen and live cooking stations.

Italian restaurant Il Fiore also features al fresco seating, where guests can enjoy upscale Italian cuisine and creative cocktails with the fresh ocean breezes of Sabang Beach. The best accompaniment for every meal is a local craft beer straight from the tap, courtesy of the Four Points by Sheraton signature Best Brews™ selection, which showcases the area’s culture and authentic flavors through locally brewed beers.

The hotel’s 1,367-square-meter swimming pool, with the iconic Pool Bar right in the middle, is the ideal spot to relax and sip cocktails. Guests can work out at any time of the day at the hotel’s 24/7 fitness center and wind down at the sauna or in-house spa. For families traveling with young children, the playground at the Kids Club makes for an exciting hangout.

For events, Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa offers outdoor open-air setups, perfect for social gatherings such as weddings, parties, and concerts. Indoor venues for meetings will be available in 2024, offering complimentary fast Wi-Fi and equipped with the latest audio-visual technology.

“Sabang Beach is the perfect destination for solo travelers, groups, or families looking for adventure off the beaten path and to wake up every day in the middle of a UNESCO World Heritage site,” said Dietmar Platz, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa.

“Our hotel is ideally situated for enjoying all of it together with the outstanding hospitality of Four Points by Sheraton, and we look forward very much to welcoming guests to discover and explore this uniquely beautiful destination,” added Platz.

The new hotel is approximately 75 kilometers from Puerto Princesa Airport and a 90-minute direct flight away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, making this destination easily accessible to local and international travelers.

For more information, please visit FourPointsPalawan.com