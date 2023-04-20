Four scholars of the provincial government of Palawan have passed the Pharmacists Licensure Examination held this April 2023.

The newly registered pharmacists are Ma. Cristina Angelica O. Tan Paredes from Narra, as well as Clarissa Z. Roña, Christine Jade A. Bacani, and Alyssa Gail D. Ablaña, all from the city of Puerto Princesa.

They were supported by the provincial government through the SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño (PPP), which aims to provide assistance to deserving students pursuing medical and other medical-related courses such as Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy.

According to Maria Victoria Baaco, program manager of PPP, the scholars are part of the second batch of BS in Pharmacy scholars, with a total of five successfully passing the examination from the first batch in 2022.

One of the goals of providing this scholarship is to further strengthen the health sector in the province, as envisioned by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, by increasing the number of medical professionals in Palawan who are expected to serve in various hospitals in the coming days, as part of the government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the Palaweños.

