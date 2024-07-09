Four minors and a 19-year-old man may face charges for allegedly stealing a motorcycle, an incident captured on CCTV in Barangay Tiniguiban last night, July 8.

Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson Captain Maria Victoria Iquin said that among the four children in conflict with the law (CICL), two are aged 17, while the others are 13 and 16. They are residents of Barangay Tagburos, as well as in Aborlan and Narra towns in southern Palawan.

Iquin said that Police Station 2 launched a follow-up operation to apprehend the alleged minor offenders after the motorcycle was reported stolen.

“Kaagad nagkasa ng follow-up operation ang kapulisan ng Police Station 2 kung saan narekober bandang alas onse ng gabi ang Suzuki Smash motorcycle,” she said.

“Yong isa [nahuli] sa Tagburos, ang isa sa may Irawan, at yong isa isinuko ng tatay,” Iquin added.

The stolen Suzuki Smash motorcycle was recovered near the Provincial Motorpool on the national highway in Barangay Irawan, also within the city, and was returned to its owner.

She said the owner is decided to file cases against those who stole the motorcycle.

Authorities advised motorcycle owners to ensure their vehicles are securely parked and, if missing, report immediately to the police.

“Muli ay nagpapaalala ang kapulisan ng Puerto Princesa City Police Office sa mga may-ari ng motorsiklo na hangga’t maaari huwag iwanan ang susi sa inyong motor, siguraduhing naka-lock ang manibela at iparada ang motor sa maliwanag at ligtas na lugar. Halimbawa nito ay sa loob ng bakuran,” Iquin said.