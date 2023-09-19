Authorities conducted an operation against illegal gambling on Sunday, September 17, in Sitio Bukid-Bukid, Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza, Palawan, resulting in the apprehension of four individuals.

The individuals arrested, identified as 37-year-old Jhonrey Jurilla, 42-year-old Junaide Baquin, 51-year-old Erwin Constantino, and 34-year-old Jairen Abdulhamid, were caught in the act of engaging in illegal card games.

From their possession, authorities seized a set of playing cards, along with a sum of P200 in betting money, and various gambling paraphernalia.

They are charged for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which addresses illegal gambling activities in the country.

Specifically, PD 1602 imposes penalties and sanctions for various forms of illegal gambling, including but not limited to, jueteng, masiao, and last-two. The decree outlines the consequences for those involved in illegal gambling operations, such as operators, financiers, and participants.

The penalties outlined in PD 1602 can include fines, imprisonment, or both, depending on the severity of the offense. It was enacted as part of the government’s efforts to combat illegal gambling and maintain law and order in the Philippines.