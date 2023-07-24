(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A vehicular accident occurred on July 23 at approximately 9 a.m. along the National Highway in Barangay Panacan 2, Narra, resulting in four individuals sustaining injuries.

The accident involved two motorcycles, Yamaha Mio Fi 125 and Honda RS 125, the Palawan Provincial Police Office said.

According to the information it provided, the Yamaha Mio Fi 125, driven by Ruel Fabrigas Inocencio, 43 years old, with his back rider identified as Rafelle Angela Diones Tagacay, 32 years old, was trailing the Honda RS 125, operated by Rey Madduma Hortillano, 40 years old, with a passenger. The details of the other passenger on the Honda RS 125 were not available at the time of reporting.

The investigation revealed that the Honda RS 125 was heading southbound along the National Highway, while the Yamaha Mio Fi 125 was following closely behind at a high speed. As they reached the incident location, the Yamaha Mio Fi 125 collided with the Honda RS 125 while the latter was attempting to make a left turn.

The impact of the collision caused injuries to all four individuals involved. Immediately after the accident, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) rescue team rushed to the scene and provided medical assistance. The injured victims were subsequently taken to the Narra Municipal Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.