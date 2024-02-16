Puerto Princesa will undergo emergency load shedding, also known as rotational blackouts, after a National Power Corporation 69kV tie line pole caught fire before 3 p.m. today on Junction 2.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) stated that the city is now on “island mode operation,” which will last until February 17 due to the need to replace the pole. The power outage in each circuit in the city will last up to four hours.

Napocor told Paleco that to reuse the said tie line, they need to replace their pole, which will take until tomorrow, Saturday, to complete.

“Dahil dito, kinakailangang mag-island mode operation ng Lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. Ibig sabihin, limitado ang magiging suplay sa lungsod at kakailanganing mag load shedding o rotational blackout hanggang sa tuluyang maisaayos ng Napocor ang nasabing problema,” Paleco said in an earlier statement.

Maria Janelle Rebusada, the information officer for Paleco, said that electricity supply has been restored in other parts of the city before 6 p.m., except for the Wescom (Wescom Initial, Buncag, and Chariot Reclosers) and Poblacion (Poblacion Initial, Piltel, and Manalo Reclosers) circuits.

“According sa substation, sisikapin na irestore ngayon lahat ng affected circuits sa PPC, maliban sa Poblacion and WESCOM circuits na affected ng pag-aayos. Once po may go signal na from Napocor na puwede na, tapos na sila sa ginagawa nila na affected yung dalawang circuits, ire-restore sila agad at papalitan ng mga circuits na may power ngayon,” she explained.