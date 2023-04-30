(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

[Updated] Four people lost their lives earlier today, April 30, in a tragic vehicular accident along the South National Highway in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Puerto Princesa City.

They were identified as Gel delos Santos Escasinas, 27, resident of Brgy. Sicsican in the city, Mechelle Forones Regis, 30, resident of Bliss in Quezon; Dennis Esto Saban, 35, resident of Brgy. Ipilan, Brooke’s Point; and Arnel Casing Rotil, 46, resident of Zone 3, Brgy. Princess Urduja, Narra.

The incident occurred at around 7:45 a.m. when a Toyota Hiace van by Charing Transport, driven by Joezer Coleta Lontes, 39 years old, collided with a tree on the opposite lane due to heavy rainfall, police investigation said.

As per a statement from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson, P/Lt. Col. Mark Allen Palacio, the accident that resulted in fatalities and injuries to the passengers occurred due to Lontes losing control of the vehicle. The van was carrying 10 passengers and en route to Puerto Princesa City from Quezon municipality, when the accident happened as it reached a curve on the descending highway.

Those who were injured were brought to the Luzviminda Satellite Clinic for medical treatment. Among them are Maylene G. Villarosa, 38 years old, a resident of Brgy. Isaob, Aborlan; Elizabeth V. Blanca, 27 years old, a resident of Brgy. Iraan, Rizal; Glynne G. Delos Santos, 20 years old, and Gay G. Delos Santos, 25 years old, both residents of Brgy. Liwanag, Puerto Princesa City; Chita A. Loresto, 62 years old, a resident of Brgy. Ipilan, Narra, and Abegail D. Caserta, 24 years old, a resident of Puerto Princesa City.

Earlier, a source of Palawan News said two of the four fatalities were Mechelle Regis and Glen Gabuco of Quezon town. She also said that included in the injured passengers were nursing students from Holy Trinity University (HTU).

“Nag-plan ang anak ko na mag-biyahe kanina, buti di siya tumuloy kasi maulan,” the source said.

The PPCPO, also earlier, sought help to identify the fatalities.”

Baka may alam po kayo regarding sa ibang kasamang pasahero. Baka kilala niyo ito sa mga mentioned na names ng victims, kamag-anak, para matulungan din kami sa pag-identify sa 4 na namatay (Do you happen to know anything about the other passengers? Perhaps you recognize them from the names mentioned among the victims or their relatives, so you could also help us in identifying the four who died),” Palacio said.

Lontes, who resides in Wescom Road in Brgy. San Miguel, suffered minor injuries but complained of hip pain. (with a report from Arphil Ballarta)

