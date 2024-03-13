Four individuals died and one is in critical condition after eating a puffer fish in Barangay Buluang, Busuanga, on Tuesday, March 12.

The victims were identified as Jay-ar dela Cruz, 38; Dario Daco Sr., 73; Rocky Daco, 38; and Tyron Talurong, 50. Janiel Daco, 24, son of Dario, survived but is now in critical condition and under observation at the Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital (CSGH).

Police reports from Busuanga said the five were having a drinking session at the house of dela Cruz, where he later cooked the puffer fish for their pika-pika, after which, they felt severe stomach pains.

According to the police report, Dario was found lifeless by his son on the ground, while Talurong was found inside his house at around 12:30 am on March 13.

Dela Cruz, Rocky, and Janiel meanwhile complained of dizziness and started vomiting, after which, they were brought to the Busuanga Rural Health Unit, where Rocky and dela Cruz subsequently died.