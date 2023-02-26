Four cruise ships are slated to dock at the city port in March carrying over 5,300 passengers and crew members combined, according to the City Tourism Department (CTD).

A list from the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said they are MS Westerdam with 1,800 travelers and personnel on March 2, MV Arcadia with 2,000 passengers as well as crew on March 4, MS Nautica with 824 people on board on March 5, and MS Seven Seas Mariner with 700 travelers and crew on March 7.

Another cruise ship, the MS Star Breeze, is expected to arrive as well; however, the CTD stated that the ship’s timetable is still being finalized.

The port manager for the PPA, Elizalde Ulson, met with the CTD and relevant authorities on Wednesday, February 22, in anticipation of the arrivals, to ensure a smooth reception of the four scheduled cruise ships.

Earlier, CTD chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said that approximately 21 cruise ships have made plans to dock in Puerto Princesa this year for its guests to explore around the city.

Seabourn Encore, which arrived on February 9, was the first ship on the list to arrive. After a two-year absence owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it marked the return of cruise ship tourism to the city.

