Four individuals were arrested by authorities early this week for using an air compressor to catch fish in the waters of Barangay San Nicolas, Linapacan in northern Palawan.

A report from the Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified them as Reynaldo Latina Ortega, 33, boat captain; Ryan Incena Suyom, 26; and Roben Romero Monares, 25, all residents of Barangay New Colaylayan in the same town.

The PPO claimed that personnel of the Linapacan Municipal Police Station (MPS) were conducting seaborne patrol within the vicinity of San Nicolas when they intercepted the fishermen using the air compressor aboard motorized banca “Kian”.

The use of compressors in fishing is prohibited under Section 86 of the Philippine Fisheries Code.