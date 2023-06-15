Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, has entered into a partnership with non-profit organization Tuloy Foundation to provide alternative learning systems and vocational training programs that will equip the foundation’s program recipients in Muntinlupa with key competencies needed for entry-level positions for working in customer experience in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Signed on April 24, the memorandum of agreement begins a five-year partnership which includes a reading program for 200 in-house children and 600 non-residential beneficiaries and volunteer opportunities for English tutoring for Foundever employees. For beneficiaries of legal age, it will also provide a mobile learning program that will open employment opportunities and a language academy for the foundation.

Fr. Marciano “Rocky” G. Evangelista, founder of Tuloy Foundation, expressed his gratitude for the partnership, acknowledging that it will assist the foundation in achieving its objectives and to better serve the community. The foundation, established in 1993, provides a safe haven for abandoned, homeless children.

The partnership between Foundever and the Tuloy Foundation marks a significant step in supporting the needs of underprivileged children and ensuring the communities are receiving the resources they need to establish successful educational programs. Both parties have pledged to create a durable and productive partnership that will benefit not just the children but also the community as a whole, and contribute to the country’s development.

Foundever, through its language academy (formerly Sitel Academy), has once again demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community and creating sustainable initiatives that open equal employment opportunities for every Filipino.