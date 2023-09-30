The oldest Information Technology and Business Processing Management (IT-BPM) office in Palawan, the BPO company Foundever (formerly Sitel), announced on Friday their referral program, which allows even those who are not employed with the company to receive incentives if they refer someone for potential recruitment.

Foundever launched the first phase of its Non-Employee Referral Program (NERP) in collaboration with the SK Federation of Puerto Princesa as part of their commitment to helping the community. This initiative is a significant part of their conscious rebranding effort from Sitel Group to Foundever.

Princess Sinangote, Foundever’s Sourcing Specialist, provided detailed information about the Non-Employee Referral Program (NERP) to representatives of Sangguniang Kabataan chapters across Puerto Princesa.

Sinangote explained that NERP is open to anyone who can refer a direct hire to Foundever and will receive a one-time incentive of P4,000 after 45 days of the referred person working in their program. Additionally, there is a one-time incentive of P2,500 for every hire that successfully completes their Language Academy program.

“Foundever is the oldest BPO company here in Palawan, so we wanted to give back to the community in our own way,” said Sinangote.

NERP was presented to the SK representatives as part of Foundever’s community social responsibility. While the program gives incentives to any individual who gives a referral to Foundever, the SK representatives can collectively put out calls in their barangays for those who want to source referrals. The incentives will then be given as a lump sum to the SK chapter in that barangay.

Meanwhile the basic requirements for a direct hire to Foundever is that they are at least 18 years old, willing to work shifting schedules, and be at LEAST a graduate of any high school (old or K to 12 curriculum).

For those interested, you can send your referrals using this link: https://tinyurl.com/mdbnwwtm.

Walk-in recruitments can be done through the Foundever Palawan recruitment hub, which is open from Monday to Friday at 9am to 5pm, located in Eastville City Walk in Brgy. San Pedro.