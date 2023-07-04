Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, recently joined hands with international non-profit humanitarian organization Children International Incorporated (CII) to equip and empower disadvantaged Philippine youth with necessary skills for employment.

Through the partnership, Foundever will provide language and career readiness training sessions to CII beneficiaries who are of hiring age to help them succeed in today’s rapidly evolving job market. The partnership officially launched last May 11 at CII’s central office in Quezon City. The program will be undertaken by the University and Community Partnership under the Language Academy at Foundever, the BPO giant’s corporate social responsibility initiative on employability that provides language proficiency programs for learners and candidates enabling them to take the next steps in their professional journey in the BPO industry.

“More than just to give the youth a brighter future, the partnership aims to create a sustainable community by laying the groundwork for the next generation of leaders,” said Rowel Villalobos, Director for Talent Acquisition for Strategic People Programs.

“Our work with CII reflects our academy’s vision of making an impact in the world through employment. By partnering with education, government, and impact-sourcing organizations, we provide access to educational, financial, and social resources around the globe. We create opportunities for individuals to join the industry and enjoy full-time careers.”

In February 2023, Foundever™ grabbed another opportunity to make education inclusive and accessible to every Filipino by raising 8,400 books via its Big MAX Book Drive for the Library Renewal Partnership, a non-profit organization that aims to provide communities with a safe space where people can come together to learn, find livelihood, and support those in need.

The donated books, a mix of fiction and non-fiction covering a wide variety of topics, were set to benefit 100,000 learners in areas that include NCR, Baguio, Naga and Puerto Princesa.