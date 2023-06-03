Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, is expected to add 2,000 employees to its workforce following the successful launch of its first-ever Partnership Summit that ran through the months of April and May in its Baguio, NCR, Tarlac, and Cebu headquarters.

The Partnership Summit, an event organized by the Foundever University and Community Partnership team, aims to introduce stakeholders to the Foundever brand and what makes it a great place to work.

“The event allowed us to get our message across to people of influence that we are here to help them provide those who they care for with job opportunities that can secure them a brighter future,” said Rowel Villalobos, Foundever Director for Talent Acquisition for Strategic People Programs.

Securing 218 partnerships in total, the Partnership Summit received widespread support from various stakeholders that include those in national agencies, local government units, universities, colleges, training centers and non-government organizations.

Through the event, stakeholders learned how they can access the various training programs of Foundever which include career talks, internship, senior high school work immersion, upskilling boot camp and specialized training for people with special needs. These training programs are designed to develop skills in communication, technical or financial roles, sales and customer service.

“We’re grateful to Foundever for helping our beneficiaries become who they want to be and what they can be,” said DSWD National Capital Region Project Development Officer and Chief Regional Program Coordinator Leah Bautista.

As a follow through, Foundever will conduct a Grand Recruitment Day with its partners in its main offices; NCR on June 16, Tarlac on June 17, and Cebu on June 17, 24 and 30 (virtual). Baguio will be scheduled in the third quarter. The event will look into several areas of collaboration which include networking events, curriculum development and livelihood programs.

